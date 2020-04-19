Global  

Sam Smith Is Pretty Sure They Had Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Sam Smith is very sure that they once had coronavirus, despite not being tested for it. The 27year-old musician spoke to Zane Lowe in a recent interview and shared that they self diagnosed the infectious virus. “I didn’t get tested but I know I have it,” Sam shared. “I’m just going to assume that I [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sam Smith dropped To Die For LP title because it's insensitive during pandemic

Sam Smith dropped To Die For LP title because it's insensitive during pandemic 01:08

 Sam Smith renamed their upcoming album because they felt "really uncomfortable" releasing a record named 'To Die For' during the coronavirus pandemic.

