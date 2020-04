Nick Cordero is doing okay. Following news that the 41-year-old Broadway star would be undergoing surgery to amputate his leg amid complications in his battle against coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots provided a post-surgery update on Sunday (April 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Cordero “Okay, I just heard from the doctor. [...]

