Beyonce Highlights Black Community During 'Together at Home' Appearance Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker sends a powerful PSA about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the African American community during a surprise appearance at Lady GaGa's online show. 👓 View full article

