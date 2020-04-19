Global  

One News Page > Entertainment News > Beyonce Highlights Black Community During 'Together at Home' Appearance

Beyonce Highlights Black Community During 'Together at Home' Appearance

AceShowbiz Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker sends a powerful PSA about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the African American community during a surprise appearance at Lady GaGa's online show.
