'One World: Together at Home' Special - TV Ratings Revealed!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The ratings are in! The Saturday (April 18) stream of the One World Together at Home special, curated by Lady Gaga, brought in about 14 million viewers across NBC, ABC and CBS, Showbiz411 reported on Sunday (April 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “Lady Gaga’s One World Together at Home scored [...]
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: 'One World: Together At Home' Broadcasts Across Networks To Support Health Care Workers

'One World: Together At Home' Broadcasts Across Networks To Support Health Care Workers 00:27

 It was an eight-hour digital event to support frontline workers and the World Health Organization.

