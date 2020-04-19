'One World: Together at Home' Special - TV Ratings Revealed!

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The ratings are in! The Saturday (April 18) stream of the One World Together at Home special, curated by Lady Gaga, brought in about 14 million viewers across NBC, ABC and CBS, Showbiz411 reported on Sunday (April 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “Lady Gaga’s One World Together at Home scored [...] 👓 View full article

