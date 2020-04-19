Global  

Eva Mendes Explains Why She Won't Post Any Images of Her & Ryan Gosling's Children on Social Media

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Eva Mendes is revealing why she won’t post images of her and partner Ryan Gosling‘s children online. After sharing a piece of artwork and sharing why she keeps her personal life private, the 46-year-old actress replied to a comment by a fan asking why she won’t share pictures of her children, Esmeralda and Amada. “hi! [...]
News video: Eva Mendes won't post photos of her children online until they're old enough to consent

 Eva Mendes has vowed not to share photos of her children online until they are old enough to consent.

