Chris Hemsworth was not enjoying living in Hollywood.

You Might Like

Tweets about this SKTweet RT @republic: Chris Hemsworth says he left Hollywood as he felt ‘suffocated’; read details https://t.co/Y45R2yXsXT 26 minutes ago Republic Chris Hemsworth says he left Hollywood as he felt ‘suffocated’; read details https://t.co/Y45R2yXsXT 53 minutes ago D King Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career. https://t.co/R2oTYbYTRp 9 hours ago Newscaster Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career https://t.co/ZAtfWcD8n4 https://t.co/UK4Om8jxLG 11 hours ago warlock012 Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career https://t.co/pXO4qX5lDh https://t.co/WIpCPAqyRA 11 hours ago MSN South Africa Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career @chrishemsworth https://t.co/Uwcp2KgUvI 12 hours ago Sylvia Santos Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career - Fox News https://t.co/e32lj6Tk94 14 hours ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Chris Hemsworth says he felt ‘suffocated’ by his Hollywood career | Fox News https://t.co/F0p6PTNFGU 14 hours ago