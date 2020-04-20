Global  

Why Quibi's free trial went from 14 days to 90 days

SFGate Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Tech giant Meg Whitman and Hollywood vet Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founders of Quibi, have bet $1.75 billion that you’ll watch this thriller, “A Most Dangerous Game,” or others in their already full spate of content programming. They hired some very famous people to join them — Chrissy Tiegen, LeBron James, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Will Forte, Bill Murray, Kevin Hart, Kaitlin Olson and Sam Raimi, to name a few — to make some very highbrow shows, akin to big-budget HBO dramas and Netflix standouts. But there’s one big difference setting them apart: All Quibi episodes are just 7-10 minutes long each to be consumed in “quick bites.” (“Quibi,” to be clear, is a portmanteau of the phrase.)
