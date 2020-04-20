Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT”

La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT”

SOHH Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT”“Power” actress La La Anthony is tuned in. The high-profile actress has stepped up to co-sign ESPN’s new “The Last Dance” docu-series on NBA icon Michael Jordan and his 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. La La’s Watching La La went to her Instagram page to geek out. Anthony shared her love for MJ and co-signed the must-watch […]

The post La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary

Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary 04:45

 Michael Jordan was quoted saying that he's 'terrified that he will come off as a bad guy' in his upcoming documentary 'The Last Dance'. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan has always tried to protect his image even to a fault.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anthony_Or_Nah

Ant 💤 RT @CecilYongo: Normalize saying “I don’t know enough to have an opinion.” 15 minutes ago

Anthony_Trout27

Anthony ⚾️😇💜💛 RT @AnotherNBAFan: Phil Jackson going from THIS to THIS doesn’t get talked about enough. https://t.co/9Pd2OynAj5 17 minutes ago

Anthony__Eaton

The Boy They Massacred RT @VirtuosoSports: Imagine if after their last Super Bowl, the Patriots telling Belichik even if he went 16-0 and won the Super Bowl next… 21 minutes ago

Jeanett92811261

Jeanette Austin @Anthony_Lonres @thesundaytimes @ncallanan Not good enough for me 28 minutes ago

dreamNP_24

Dream24p. RT @ssasiii_: “ Somehow I just can't say enough how much I appreciate you being the world ” — Mark Anthony #KristSingto3rdAnvProject #คริ… 29 minutes ago

frowl1245

royce huffman RT @CoachTeykl: “Lots of people know what to do, but few people actually do what they know. Knowing is not enough! You must take action."… 32 minutes ago

4hhteam

4hiphop La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT” -… https://t.co/SEqkU3dYVK 45 minutes ago

lmacleod

lmacleod @JuiceboxCA My 9 year old is obsessed with basketball. He’s doing a report on MJ and he’s not at all a fan. Did eno… https://t.co/8bCkjkYHlZ 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.