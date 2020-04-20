La La Anthony Can’t Get Enough Of ESPN’s Must-Watch Michael Jordan The Last Dance Premiere: “Love U MJ The GOAT”
Monday, 20 April 2020 () “Power” actress La La Anthony is tuned in. The high-profile actress has stepped up to co-sign ESPN’s new “The Last Dance” docu-series on NBA icon Michael Jordan and his 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. La La’s Watching La La went to her Instagram page to geek out. Anthony shared her love for MJ and co-signed the must-watch […]
Michael Jordan was quoted saying that he's 'terrified that he will come off as a bad guy' in his upcoming documentary 'The Last Dance'. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan has always tried to protect his image even to a fault.
