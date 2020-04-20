Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities unite to put a lockdown on domestic violence
Monday, 20 April 2020 () The nationwide lockdown isn't all a boon! Yes, people are getting the opportunity to spend time with their families, but to see the bane, there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases dealing with domestic violence. And Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Farhan Akhtar have...
Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
