Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities unite to put a lockdown on domestic violence

Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities unite to put a lockdown on domestic violence

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The nationwide lockdown isn't all a boon! Yes, people are getting the opportunity to spend time with their families, but to see the bane, there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases dealing with domestic violence. And Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Farhan Akhtar have...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put 'lockdown' on domestic violence

Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put 'lockdown' on domestic violence 01:17

 Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aapkajagjeet

Jagjeet Singh RT @A70328757: Our Appeal on Lockdown Domestic Violence VIDEO : Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar com… 42 minutes ago

CatchNews

Catch News Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma other celebs urge citizens to report domestic abuse amid lockdown #lockdown #bollywood… https://t.co/JamYmau1yt 1 hour ago

A70328757

Avinash Patil, MANS Our Appeal on Lockdown Domestic Violence VIDEO : Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan A… https://t.co/NwREMSZ1KI 2 hours ago

Prince58219211

Prince VIDEO: Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar come together for Lockdown On Domesti… https://t.co/CrdyAQz33S 2 hours ago

ThakurSana1

Thakur Sana Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar come together to fight domestic —watch video… https://t.co/fPUnPO2Ib1 3 hours ago

thelittlemiss03

Little_Miss💖 RT @bollywood_life: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar come together to fight domestic —watch video #An… 4 hours ago

BollywoodAdda5

Bollywood Adda VIDEO: Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar come together for Lockdown On Domesti… https://t.co/7pB2ripoH3 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.