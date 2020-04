Rupert Grint and 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Treat 'Inspiring' COVID-19 Midwife to Surprise Virtual Visit Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Taking part in 'Britain's One World: Together at Home' special, the Ron Weasley depicter and his castmate Miriam Margolyes thank Sam Halliwell for her work in the front line. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this fafa RT @URPOTTERHEAD: Rupert Grint is a Hufflepuff Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was a bit surprised to learn he's a Hufflepuff. Rupert Grint… 5 hours ago Harry James Potter Rupert Grint is a Hufflepuff Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was a bit surprised to learn he's a Hufflepuff. Rupert… https://t.co/4VyWkqX7NF 6 hours ago jessica⚯͛ it makes me so sad to think it’s been ONE WHOLE YEAR since i met the weasley king, Rupert Grint and now he’s about… https://t.co/1y3linU9Og 10 hours ago Holly🛸 Some of mine weren’t surprising but I can’t figure out why this article was included but I see no tweets. It has st… https://t.co/ngGECtunYT 16 hours ago Crookshanks HARRY POTTER TRIO. THE THREE OF THEM. AS IN DANIEL RADCLIFFE, EMMA WATSON, AND RUPERT GRINT CLEAR YOUR SCHEDULES FO… https://t.co/vYUqdYOMus 18 hours ago Beatriz Dias RT @grangerslight: currently imagining rupert grint reading harry potter to his kid and how lucky they are to have THE ron weasley as their… 23 hours ago stargirl harry potter and the goblet of fire - 2005 directed by mike newell with daniel radcliffe, emma watson, rupert grin… https://t.co/Nd7rcr1LGV 1 day ago stargirl harry potter and the prisoner of azkaban - 2004 directed by alfonso cuarón with daniel radcliffe, emma watson, rup… https://t.co/w3fRzlOy6A 1 day ago