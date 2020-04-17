Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Smith Says They ‘100%’ Had Coronavirus But Didn’t Get Tested

Sam Smith Says They ‘100%’ Had Coronavirus But Didn’t Get Tested

Billboard.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Add Sam Smith to the growing list of celebrities who’ve contracted COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sam Smith dropped To Die For LP title because it's insensitive during pandemic

Sam Smith dropped To Die For LP title because it's insensitive during pandemic 01:08

 Sam Smith renamed their upcoming album because they felt "really uncomfortable" releasing a record named 'To Die For' during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Sam Smith Says They '100%' Had Coronavirus But Didn't Get Tested https://t.co/xndEecgHbL #Music 21 minutes ago

celebs3651

celebs365 Sam Smith Says They ‘100%’ Had Coronavirus But Didn’t Get Tested https://t.co/hufvLvtit7 https://t.co/G7Du9Aowct 44 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Sam Smith Says They ‘100%’ Had Coronavirus But Didn’t Get Tested https://t.co/dyNAKxaxFf https://t.co/pD3J9PaEa0 1 hour ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Sam Smith Says They ‘100%’ Had Coronavirus But Didn’t Get Tested https://t.co/6Q9yBuqbCz #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/Y7BvO4o776 2 hours ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus, but never got tested https://t.co/z2zdcRUWcT https://t.co/yOTq3MUQQ3 3 hours ago

NotoriusNormani

ANGELplz Sam Smith Says They Got Coronavirus: "I Didn't Get Tested But I Know I Have It" #Topbuzz https://t.co/PlchTjIbe8 7 hours ago

maxmaxx1965

Max Sam Smith Says They Got Coronavirus: "I Didn't Get Tested But I Know I Have It" #Topbuzz https://t.co/4JptznMqmK 8 hours ago

glamourmag

Glamour Sam Smith reportedly says they're recovering from coronavirus: "I know I have it." https://t.co/lKGZ3igUBL https://t.co/xtIovbMNiw 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.