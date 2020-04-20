Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lady Gaga cheers for SRK, fans go crazy

Lady Gaga cheers for SRK, fans go crazy

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Bollywood’s King of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, not only had a multitude of fans glued to their television sets to watch and cheer him on during 'One World: Together At Home’ concert but also found a fan in Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home

Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home 00:46

 Chart-topping star Lady Gaga gave fans "permission" to smile during her appearance on 'One World: Together At Home'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amssrkian555

Ams Srkian RT @ZoomTV: .@iamsrk was among the many celebrities to have participated in One World: Together At Home https://t.co/nqzEs94JAr 44 seconds ago

DanishSrk__

Danish Srkian RT @PuneTimesOnline: #OneWorldTogetherAtHome: The moment that has got the internet talking is when @ladygaga cheered for @iamsrk when he ap… 1 minute ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Lady Gaga cheers for SRK, fans go crazy https://t.co/uJnUsXMhcS https://t.co/kLrZ3JOXUe 6 minutes ago

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times #TogetherAtHome concert: @ladygaga goes gaga over @SRK, fans can't contain excitement and declare him as the true… https://t.co/OdyiDkq2vJ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.