Bollywood’s King of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, not only had a multitude of fans glued to their television sets to watch and cheer him on during 'One World: Together At Home’ concert but also found a fan in Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ams Srkian RT @ZoomTV: .@iamsrk was among the many celebrities to have participated in One World: Together At Home https://t.co/nqzEs94JAr 44 seconds ago Danish Srkian RT @PuneTimesOnline: #OneWorldTogetherAtHome: The moment that has got the internet talking is when @ladygaga cheered for @iamsrk when he ap… 1 minute ago MG Dumasia Lady Gaga cheers for SRK, fans go crazy https://t.co/uJnUsXMhcS https://t.co/kLrZ3JOXUe 6 minutes ago Delhi Times #TogetherAtHome concert: @ladygaga goes gaga over @SRK, fans can't contain excitement and declare him as the true… https://t.co/OdyiDkq2vJ 9 minutes ago