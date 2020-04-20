Global  

Actor Nick Cordero has leg amputated during coronavirus fight

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero says her husband has had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications 00:48

 In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

