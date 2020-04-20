Brandon Flowers Wants To Separate Morrissey From His Art Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"I’m not going to burn my CDs by the Smiths or anything..."



The Killers frontman *Brandon Flowers* has offered a few insights on dealing with Morrissey's troubling views in light of his musical heritage.



The singer has long been outspoken in his love for The Smiths, and has performed onstage with Johnny Marr before.



In fact, during their outstanding Glastonbury headline set last summer the Smiths guitarist joined The Killers for a rendition of 'This Charming Man'.



Speaking to *the Times*, Brandon Flowers was asked about that performance, responding: “I don’t think Marr should be held back because of Morrissey, so I don’t regret it.”



Continuing, the frontman mused on the possibility of separating Morrissey - whose recent views have troubled many fans - and his art.



Brandon said: “It is difficult to separate it from him, and I’m not going around playing the music in front of my kids.”



“Pick a song!” he exclaimed. “Pick ‘What She Said’. If ‘What She Said’ came on the radio with my kids, I wouldn’t change it. It’s still an amazing song, so I’m not that serious, where I would change the station. I don’t agree with him, but I’m not going to burn my CDs by the Smiths or anything.”



Re-visit Johnny Marr's guest spot with The Killers below.



The Killers will release new album 'Imploding The Mirage' on May 29th.



