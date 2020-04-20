Global  

Actor Idris Elba launches U.N. coronavirus fund for poor farmers

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British actor and filmmaker Idris Elba launched a new United Nations fund on Monday to help farmers in poorer nations, calling on richer economies to provide aid to prevent "needless hunger and suffering" stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Idris Elba: Our lives were turned around after Covid-19 diagnoses

Idris Elba: Our lives were turned around after Covid-19 diagnoses 00:55

 Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives 'turned around' after contracting the coronavirus, calling the experience 'definitely scary and unsettling and nervous'.

