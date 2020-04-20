Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Do Nothing's 'Contraband' Is A Stay Home DIY Extravaganza

Do Nothing's 'Contraband' Is A Stay Home DIY Extravaganza

Clash Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Do Nothing's 'Contraband' Is A Stay Home DIY ExtravaganzaNew EP 'Zero Dollar Bill' is out now...

*Do Nothing* have shared the video for their song ‘Contraband’ from their latest EP.

The new video from the Nottingham band was made entirely in isolation by vocalist Chris Bailey’s housemate Rob Milton. The DIY set has Chris outside surrounded by cardboard cutouts ranging from the like of Jeff Goldblum to Jeremy Clarkson and Phil Mitchell. Scribbled graffiti in the background, a whole plethora of drinks on a wooden table and this is very much the product of a group of people living together in isolation.

In typical fashion of the times, the words Stay Home flash up briefly as the video comes to an end. When asked about how this video came about, Chris simply replied: “we had a nice professional video planned, but then lockdown happened so we did this instead”.

Do Nothing’s latest EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ is out now.

Words: *Matthew Pywell*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.