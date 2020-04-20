Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Comes To Streaming Services For 4/20 Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

It's a hip-hop masterpiece...



*Dr. Dre’s* iconic album ‘The Chronic’ has been officially released on all digital streaming services this *4/20*.



The artist's debut album was released on his own record label Death Row records and is widely acknowledged as one of the best debut albums of all time and one of the most important releases in the history of hip-hop.



Speaking on this new release, Chris Taylor eOne’s global president said: “fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannibis related, where legally allowed and in moderation of course”.



“Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. These historic artefacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”



‘The Chronic’ was also recently selected as one of only 25 recordings to be inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. The inductees were selected by Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. They showcase the cultural, historical and aesthetic importance to the U.S. recorded sound heritage.



Words: *Matthew Pywell*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's a hip-hop masterpiece...*Dr. Dre’s* iconic album ‘The Chronic’ has been officially released on all digital streaming services this *4/20*.The artist's debut album was released on his own record label Death Row records and is widely acknowledged as one of the best debut albums of all time and one of the most important releases in the history of hip-hop.Speaking on this new release, Chris Taylor eOne’s global president said: “fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannibis related, where legally allowed and in moderation of course”.“Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. These historic artefacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”‘The Chronic’ was also recently selected as one of only 25 recordings to be inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. The inductees were selected by Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. They showcase the cultural, historical and aesthetic importance to the U.S. recorded sound heritage.Words: *Matthew Pywell*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Public City PR Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Comes To Streaming Services For 4/20 https://t.co/MUQPy2mQGC 3 hours ago CLASH Dr. Dre's seminal hip-hop masterpiece 'The Chronic' comes to streaming services for #420 - get involved...… https://t.co/NazHtf24wu 4 hours ago Samir Boulos Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 https://t.co/z9trIzOW0Y https://t.co/YjS1wypLYq 5 days ago RobTheTechGuy Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 https://t.co/rZuCj0D1Nb via @Engadget https://t.co/gkYKA227Vk 6 days ago Steffan Haeberle Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 https://t.co/NYHkg0EJPs https://t.co/ebxzxqvemB 6 days ago Fidias Mora Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 https://t.co/6yCURZRlg1 vía @engadget 1 week ago EDIMO PEREIRA RT @engadget: Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 https://t.co/Xom177ZCFr https://t.co/xWy6hPrOdS 1 week ago Digitalia.fm - backchannel https://t.co/eY3Rby3vk5 - Dr. Dre classic 'The Chronic' comes to more streaming services on 4/20 1 week ago