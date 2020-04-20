Global  

Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Comes To Streaming Services For 4/20

Clash Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Comes To Streaming Services For 4/20It's a hip-hop masterpiece...

*Dr. Dre’s* iconic album ‘The Chronic’ has been officially released on all digital streaming services this *4/20*.

The artist's debut album was released on his own record label Death Row records and is widely acknowledged as one of the best debut albums of all time and one of the most important releases in the history of hip-hop.

Speaking on this new release, Chris Taylor eOne’s global president said: “fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannibis related, where legally allowed and in moderation of course”.

“Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. These historic artefacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

‘The Chronic’ was also recently selected as one of only 25 recordings to be inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. The inductees were selected by Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. They showcase the cultural, historical and aesthetic importance to the U.S. recorded sound heritage.

Words: *Matthew Pywell*

