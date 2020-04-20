Global  

Simon Cowell and James Corden Fighting Over One Direction's 10th Anniversary Reunion

AceShowbiz Monday, 20 April 2020
Simon reportedly wants the group he mentored on U.K.'s 'The X Factor' to perform on the final of 'Britain's Got Talent', while James is said to be keen on hosting the boyband's return.
 Music mogul Simon Cowell and TV star James Corden are battling it out to secure One Direction for their reunion performance, according to a report.

