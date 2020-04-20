Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms, which were worse than any flu.



During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Breaking Bad star opened up about his 21-year-old son's battle with the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.



He said that Nathan, who... 👓 View full article

