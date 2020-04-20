Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms

Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms, which were worse than any flu.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Breaking Bad star opened up about his 21-year-old son's battle with the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.

He said that Nathan, who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Ten celebrities who tested positive for the Coronavirus

Ten celebrities who tested positive for the Coronavirus 03:01

 Ten celebrities who tested positive for the Coronavirus As the world continues to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at some of the notable figures who fell seriously ill and remember those who have sadly lost their lives to the deadly respiratory disease. Mark Blum The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.