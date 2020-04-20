Global  

Netflix's 'Hollywood' Gets First Trailer Featuring Star-Studded Cast - Watch Now!

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Netflix‘s brand new limited series Hollywood has its debut trailer! The new series is from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Here’s a synopsis: Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique [...]
