Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: “Outside”

Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: “Outside”

SOHH Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: “Outside”New York rapper Young M.A is helping warm up everyone’s weekday. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a new pic of herself presumably from quarantine. M.A.-nday Last night, Young went to her Instagram page with a new pic. The shot features M.A chilling on a balcony surrounded by an ocean and palm trees. “🤷🏽‍♂️” -Young M.A’s […]

The post Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: “Outside” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohhdotcom

SOHH 2.0 RT @sohh: Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: "Outside" https://t.co/L8dnfYH0u1 https://t.co/HmKPBLuFtr 2 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Young M.A Gives Everyone An Up-Close At Her Tattoos From Paradise: "Outside" https://t.co/L8dnfYH0u1 https://t.co/HmKPBLuFtr 3 hours ago

RDS_

Anthony RT @freshwindmin: @AnthonyTayee @pulte @TeamPulte Bill can you help this young man reach his goal!! We are very close he needs the funds fo… 5 days ago

freshwindmin

Overseer Muir @AnthonyTayee @pulte @TeamPulte Bill can you help this young man reach his goal!! We are very close he needs the fu… https://t.co/E2VqtrI0Y3 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.