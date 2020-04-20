Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passes away at 95

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passes away at 95

DNA Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Apart from Tom and Jerry, Gene Deitch had also directed Popeye
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UglyBoiCarti

Almighty Crip RT @wxrldcrazzy: R.I.P to Gene Deitch (1924 - 2020) 😪 "Tom and Jerry and Popeye Director. https://t.co/FBRALhu687 4 seconds ago

__khairulaizat

aizat RT @YOpportunities: Thank you for making my and a billion other kid's childhood awesome 🐈 🐁 ❤️ Gene Deitch (1924 – 2020) Tom & Jerry And P… 4 seconds ago

sophia_n3

Sophia:) RT @ikhide: Good night, Mr. Gene Deitch, Tom and Jerry and Popeye Director (1924 - 2020). Thanks for the stories. 😪 https://t.co/pQBZIYoU0X 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.