Tom Cotton Rebukes Director of Wuhan Lab Who Denied Coronavirus Originated There: ‘He’s an Official of the Chinese Communist Party’

Mediaite Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) rebuked a Wuhan laboratory head's claims that it's "impossible" the coronavirus originated in his lab, Monday, by claiming he's "an official in the Chinese Communist Party who is towing the party line."
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: UK probes Wuhan lab coronavirus link

UK probes Wuhan lab coronavirus link 02:35

 Sky News understands that the UK has not rejected the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab.

