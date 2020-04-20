Tom Cotton Rebukes Director of Wuhan Lab Who Denied Coronavirus Originated There: ‘He’s an Official of the Chinese Communist Party’ Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) rebuked a Wuhan laboratory head's claims that it's "impossible" the coronavirus originated in his lab, Monday, by claiming he's "an official in the Chinese Communist Party who is towing the party line." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 1 week ago UK probes Wuhan lab coronavirus link 02:35 Sky News understands that the UK has not rejected the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab. You Might Like

Tweets about this