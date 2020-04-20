Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Big Time Rush Reunite Virtually To Share Message During Quarantine!

Big Time Rush Reunite Virtually To Share Message During Quarantine!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A message that we all NEEDED!!! All four guys of Big Time Rush had a virtual reunion to share a message with fans on Monday morning (April 20). The guys – Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, and Carlos PenaVega – each posted the minute long video on their Instagram accounts. “What’s up everybody?! It’s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balcxc

Bal🇲🇽🤟🏻 BIG TIME RUSH REUNITED RT @justjaredjr: Big Time Rush just released a new video with ALL FOUR guys!! Watch here: https://t.co/7X9uwJAlL0 1 minute ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Big Time Rush just released a new video with ALL FOUR guys!! Watch here: https://t.co/7X9uwJAlL0 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.