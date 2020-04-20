Global  

Nines Drops 'Crop Circle 2' Short Film

Clash Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Nines Drops 'Crop Circle 2' Short FilmIt's a gritty but humorous insight into inner city life...

*Nines* has shared his new short film 'Crop Circle 2'.

The London rapper released the inaugural instalment back in 2017, accompanied by an incredible visual.

Second time round, Nines is aiming to prove that sometimes the sequel really is as good as the original...

'Crop Circle 2' is online now. and it offers a gritty insight into the lives of young men in British inner cities.

It's framed by humour and camaraderie, though, with Nines joined by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Delilah, Zee Zee Millz and more.

