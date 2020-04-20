Global  

Quentin Tarantino 'drunk pitched' a James Bond film to Pierce Brosnan: 'That would be a good one to watch'

Independent Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
'He was pounding the table, saying you're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond'
