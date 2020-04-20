Global  

Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Not Smoking Marijuana on 4/20

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus posted a message on 4/20 to all of her followers. “I won’t be smokin’ but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin’ 💚Happy 4/20 y’all! 💨,” Miley posted on her Instagram on Monday (April 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley has been open about her relationship [...]
