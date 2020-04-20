Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Release Date Changed, 'The Flash' & 'Shazam 2' Also Moved
Monday, 20 April 2020 () The Batman‘s release date has been changed. Originally, the Robert Pattinson-led film was intended to be released on June 25, 2021. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be instead released four months later on October 1, 2021. In addition, some other superhero films are being altered. The Flash has been moved from [...]
Hollywood has had to move its schedule around and here are all the updates to Disney’s catalogue. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the new release dates and other changes that have been made to Disney films due to the global pandemic.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ROB SPARK RT @RobsessedBlog2: MOVIE NEWS: Robert Pattinson's ‘The Batman’ Release Date Pushed to October 2021 https://t.co/weIQAMOCgB https://t.co/Ux… 2 minutes ago
SwimSurfVelasco® RT @LightsCameraPod: 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson will now release on 10/1/2021, as opposed to June 2021.
'The Flash' moves to 6… 5 minutes ago