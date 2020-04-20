Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Release Date Changed, 'The Flash' & 'Shazam 2' Also Moved

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Batman‘s release date has been changed. Originally, the Robert Pattinson-led film was intended to be released on June 25, 2021. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be instead released four months later on October 1, 2021. In addition, some other superhero films are being altered. The Flash has been moved from [...] 👓 View full article

