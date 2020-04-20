Global  

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Release Date Changed, 'The Flash' & 'Shazam 2' Also Moved

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The Batman‘s release date has been changed. Originally, the Robert Pattinson-led film was intended to be released on June 25, 2021. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be instead released four months later on October 1, 2021. In addition, some other superhero films are being altered. The Flash has been moved from [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: All the Updates to Disney’s Catalogue

All the Updates to Disney’s Catalogue 12:31

 Hollywood has had to move its schedule around and here are all the updates to Disney’s catalogue. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the new release dates and other changes that have been made to Disney films due to the global pandemic.

robspark1

ROB SPARK RT @RobsessedBlog2: MOVIE NEWS: Robert Pattinson's ‘The Batman’ Release Date Pushed to October 2021 https://t.co/weIQAMOCgB https://t.co/Ux… 2 minutes ago

VelascoJohnny

SwimSurfVelasco® RT @LightsCameraPod: 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson will now release on 10/1/2021, as opposed to June 2021. 'The Flash' moves to 6… 5 minutes ago

BenFrankIV

Ben Frank RT @Collider: Warner Bros. has done a major shuffle on the release dates of upcoming features, including DC flicks #TheBatman, #TheFlash, a… 8 minutes ago

HistoftheBatman

Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 Matt Reeves’ DC Comics film ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson as #Batman has been delayed to release in Octobe… https://t.co/kPLHID3Saw 9 minutes ago

batman_tn

Dark Knight of தமிழ் RT @RottenTomatoes: Warner Bros. has officially moved the release date for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' #TheBatman from June 25, 2021… 12 minutes ago

arcandys_

Luc RT @Polygon: Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie has been pushed back four months https://t.co/5QrutWaZJP https://t.co/QIkTLtNQEA 43 minutes ago

