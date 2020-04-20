Global  

Alicia Silverstone Opens Up About Being Body Shamed While Filming 'Batman & Robin'

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Alicia Silverstone is reflecting on her time filming the 1997 movie, Batman & Robin, revealing that it wasn’t her favorite experience. “That definitely wasn’t my favorite film making experience,” the 43-year-old actress admitted in a new interview with The Guardian while promoting her new project, Bad Therapy. Alicia recalled that she was heavily body shamed [...]
