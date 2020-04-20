COVID-19: Brooke Baldwin took a beating from virus, found clarity and connection while 'so damn sick'

It was two weeks of hell for CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin during her battle with the coronavirus, which she details in a personal essay.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Born Miserable RT @JoParkerBear: It’s interesting to compare how Brooke Baldwin from CNN dealt with her Covid+ quarantine vs Chris Cuomo. She took time of… 32 seconds ago Dr. Brosephine Wires MD It’s interesting to compare how Brooke Baldwin from CNN dealt with her Covid+ quarantine vs Chris Cuomo. She took t… https://t.co/BKpAyIDI0q 1 minute ago YourCommunity20 COVID-19: Brooke Baldwin took a beating from virus, found clarity and connection while 'so***sick' https://t.co/cB0bI4pZxu 16 minutes ago USA TODAY Life COVID-19: Brooke Baldwin took a beating from virus, found clarity and connection while 'so***sick' https://t.co/aoPes86Pbl 1 hour ago Michael Blake RT @trevoraaronson: .@CNN's Brooke Baldwin got Covid-19. She cried. She felt so terrible, she couldn't post on Instagram. She took Tylenol.… 18 hours ago Trevor Aaronson .@CNN's Brooke Baldwin got Covid-19. She cried. She felt so terrible, she couldn't post on Instagram. She took Tyle… https://t.co/bxirkn1vDy 19 hours ago A. Michael Altman Tortuous case of coronavirus, never qualified to be admitted to our overwhelmed hospitals because covid never took… https://t.co/stNuOYk95Q 1 day ago