Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Green Acres’ star Tom Lester dead at 81

‘Green Acres’ star Tom Lester dead at 81

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Tom Lester, a devoted evangelist who starred as friendly farmhand Eb Dawson on the ‘60s series “Green Acres,” has died. He was 81. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Green Acres' Star Tom Lester Dead at 81

Tom Lester -- best known for playing Eb Dawson on the '60s sitcom "Green Acres" -- has died of complications from Parkinson's Disease ... TMZ has learned. We're...
TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Tweets about this

RETTinol

concetta RT @mitchellvii: WANNA FEEL OLD? 'Green Acres' star Tom Lester dead at 81 | Fox News https://t.co/hzUMxDWYgj 32 seconds ago

48hippo

Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #TomLester (1938–2020) — best known as Eb Dawson on GREEN ACRES. He also played Eb on PETTICO… 2 minutes ago

_silversmith

Shawn Peirce RT @GottaLaff: Aww, sad news. #RIP 'Green Acres' Star Tom Lester, 81, has died of complications from Parkinson's Disease https://t.co/93lxd… 3 minutes ago

FiftyFiftyGirl

C K RT @jaeu2: 'Green Acres' star Tom Lester dead at 81 https://t.co/48NDn8K5i0 #FoxNews RIP good sir! & what a great life story! <3 5 minutes ago

JusticeJColeman

Josiah Coleman Tom brought laughter into the homes of millions over the years. He was a man of great faith and a proud Mississippi… https://t.co/xWqATitF69 8 minutes ago

RachieThatBabe

♡ Rachel Gallo ♡ RT @people: Green Acres Star Tom Lester Dies of Complications from Parkinson's Disease at 81 https://t.co/6EC2ZOgu3g 10 minutes ago

banditlink

banditlink RT @Chris_1791: 'Green Acres' star Tom Lester dead at 81 | Fox News https://t.co/Mgjmfe2H2M 10 minutes ago

DLCwriter

Debbie Hodge Hensley Cunningham RT @moviemoodnews: https://t.co/d88ztk6m0O MOVIE MOOD, Tom Lester Dead at 81: 'Green Acres' Star Loses Parkinson's Battle https://t.co/ww… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.