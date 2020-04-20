Global  

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Japan Today Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark…
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale 01:02

 Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale The icon's original manuscripts for 'The Times They Are A-Changin', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics. 'The...

