Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Donate 100 Meals To East LA Doctors Hospital

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are among the many celebs giving back to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The twosome, along with Joe‘s manager, Phil McIntyre and wife Shonda, teamed up with the Fueling the Fearless campaign to donate 100 hot meals to the East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. “A BIG THANK YOU [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 meals to healthcare workers

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 meals to healthcare workers 00:36

 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sent 100 meals to healthcare workers in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

