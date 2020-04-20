Post Malone Makes His Man Crush Monday Pitch + Gives Out His Number: “Text Me” Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Texas hip-hop Post Malone is going all out for his fans. The Southern rap artist has lit up social media with some major selfie goals and his personal number. Post Me On Monday, Malone went online with a flashy mirror pic. In addition to showing off his leg game, Posty also shared a phone number […]



The post Post Malone Makes His Man Crush Monday Pitch + Gives Out His Number: “Text Me” appeared first on . Texas hip-hop Post Malone is going all out for his fans. The Southern rap artist has lit up social media with some major selfie goals and his personal number. Post Me On Monday, Malone went online with a flashy mirror pic. In addition to showing off his leg game, Posty also shared a phone number […]The post Post Malone Makes His Man Crush Monday Pitch + Gives Out His Number: “Text Me” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers 00:34 Post Malone is set to entertain fans in self-isolation by performing a virtual concert full of Nirvana covers. You Might Like

Tweets about this