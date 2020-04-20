Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes First Child With Husband David Lemanowicz Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Jill Wagner is a new mom! The 41-year-old Hallmark actress, who stars in the Mystery 101 series, has welcomed a baby girl with husband David Lemanowicz on Friday, April 17, People reports. Jill and David also revealed that they’ve named their new daughter, Army Gray. “She was conceived on July 4 so we wanted a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Erwyn cubacub RT @people: Hallmark Star @jillwagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/VETMaZYaGR 3 hours ago jessica 🌿 RT @jillwagnerweb: Update: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/n5zaWmfR0… 4 hours ago JILL-WAGNER.COM Update: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/n5zaWmfR03 #jillwagner 4 hours ago Maurizio Glovia Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes First Child With Husband David Lemanowicz https://t.co/WUo4nzpXOF 4 hours ago JustJared.com Congrats to Hallmark star Jill Wagner on the birth of her baby girl! Find out her unique name here: https://t.co/QdiJujjlb7 6 hours ago Celebrity Ladies News>Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray - W-- https://t.co/brZAduyq7W #celebrity https://t.co/cNNo7LAAgH 7 hours ago