Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes First Child With Husband David Lemanowicz

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Jill Wagner is a new mom! The 41-year-old Hallmark actress, who stars in the Mystery 101 series, has welcomed a baby girl with husband David Lemanowicz on Friday, April 17, People reports. Jill and David also revealed that they’ve named their new daughter, Army Gray. “She was conceived on July 4 so we wanted a [...]
👓 View full article
