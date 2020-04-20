Global  

Tom Lester Dead - 'Green Acres' Actor Dies at 81

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Tom Lester, the actor best known for playing farmhand Eb Dawson on the CBS sitcom Green Acres, has passed away at 81. The actor died on Monday (April 20) “in the Nashville, Tennessee home of his fiancée and long-term caregiver Jackie Peters,” his family announced. Tom died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Tom was the [...]
