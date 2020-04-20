YoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces ’38 Baby 2′ With Fast-Paced Teaser Trailer Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's been four years since Youngboy Never Broke Again delivered his breakout project, 38 Baby, in 2016. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this al3x🖤🇸🇻 RT @XXL: LISTEN: NBA YoungBoy releases new album 38 Baby 2 🔊 https://t.co/Wz3R6jdMTr 37 seconds ago ShiftedReality Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Playboy Carti and more from this week, and even mor… https://t.co/6UUjEjjg94 1 minute ago 👨🏽‍🍳 RT @Genius: it's his second project of the year https://t.co/WZc6v1hCQu 2 minutes ago