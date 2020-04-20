Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Playlist

James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Playlist

Just Jared Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
James Gunn has unveiled Meredith Quill’s official mixtape that she left to her son, Peter Quill, in Guardians of the Galaxy. The director of the movies opened up in a new Instagram about how he wasn’t ever going to share this playlist. “Today, I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

targetpip

Target Pip James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill’s Complete Guardians Awesome Mix on Spotify https://t.co/0RIkaCz4WY 2 days ago

1SaltyNerd

Tom Chang RT @bleedingcool: Director of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy franchise #JamesGunn shared a bonus mixtape featuring Meredith Quill's favorite son… 2 days ago

9NorthRecords

Nine North Records RT @larrypareigis: James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Mixtape on Spotify https://t.co/LFBRFld84g 3 days ago

larrypareigis

Larry Pareigis James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Mixtape on Spotify https://t.co/LFBRFld84g 3 days ago

LaurieAnnBaker

Laurie Ann RT @laughing_place: #MidnightNewsMunchie: #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Director #JamesGunn shared some of the songs he considered for Meredith Qui… 3 days ago

laughing_place

LaughingPlace.com #MidnightNewsMunchie: #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Director #JamesGunn shared some of the songs he considered for Meredith… https://t.co/fde0YDrz6B 3 days ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @HeatVisionBlog: James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Mixtape on Spotify https://t.co/cdLr34ZKgl 3 days ago

bleedingcool

Bleeding Cool Director of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy franchise #JamesGunn shared a bonus mixtape featuring Meredith Quill's favori… https://t.co/jgdEf9LWSg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.