Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Who Commented on Her Age Difference with Goody Grace

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kate Beckinsale is reacting to a negative comment about her relationship with rumored boyfriend Goody Grace. If you didn’t know, Kate, 46, is reportedly dating Goody, 22, and they were spotted holding hands while going for a walk last weekend. The other day, Kate posted a video on Instagram in which she tried to get [...] 👓 View full article

