Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Who Commented on Her Age Difference with Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Who Commented on Her Age Difference with Goody Grace

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale is reacting to a negative comment about her relationship with rumored boyfriend Goody Grace. If you didn’t know, Kate, 46, is reportedly dating Goody, 22, and they were spotted holding hands while going for a walk last weekend. The other day, Kate posted a video on Instagram in which she tried to get [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.