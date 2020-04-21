Global  

Jon Cryer Looks Back at Working with Charlie Sheen Amid His 'Internet S--tstorm'

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Jon Cryer is opening up about what it was like to work with Charlie Sheen back when the actor was going through an “internet s–tstorm.” Charlie was fired from their series Two and a Half Men because of his “dangerously self-destructive conduct.” Ashton Kutcher replaced him for the final four season of the show, starting [...]
