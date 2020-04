'Green Acres' Star Tom Lester Died From Complications Related to Parkinson's Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 81-year-old actor, who starred alongside Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor on the hit 1960s sitcom, also appeared in episodes of 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Knight Rider'. 👓 View full article

