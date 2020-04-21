Arjun Kapoor shares throwback picture with Will Smith: Hanging out with my boys

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
While many Bollywood actors are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture featuring Hollywood star Will Smith. The 34-year-old star shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Just hanging out with my boys."


 Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a major throwback picture with Hollywood star Will Smith and childhood friend Kunal Rawal on social media.

