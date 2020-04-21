Global  

Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai, says Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan's song Pyaar karona

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit was at work when he commented on Salman Khan's new song, Pyaar karona. SRK's quip came during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled "#asksrk", when a user asked him what he thought of the new song that Salman has released on the coronavirus outbreak, titled "Pyaar karona".

"Bhai kamaal...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: 'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan's song on coronavirus out now

'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan's song on coronavirus out now 01:10

 Superstar Salman Khan is again set to showcase his singing skills as he sung a song, titled "Pyaar Karona", aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

