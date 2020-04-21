Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai, says Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan's song Pyaar karona Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit was at work when he commented on Salman Khan's new song, Pyaar karona. SRK's quip came during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled "#asksrk", when a user asked him what he thought of the new song that Salman has released on the coronavirus outbreak, titled "Pyaar karona".



"Bhai kamaal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 1 day ago 'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan's song on coronavirus out now 01:10 Superstar Salman Khan is again set to showcase his singing skills as he sung a song, titled "Pyaar Karona", aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown. You Might Like

Tweets about this