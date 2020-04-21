Global  

Alia all praise for Salman’s ‘Pyaar Karona’

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently stuck at his Panvel farmhouse, released his song ‘Pyaar Karona’ yesterday on his own YouTube channel. Salman has sung the song 'Pyaar Karona' to spread the message of love and hope during the crisis time.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
 Superstar Salman Khan is again set to showcase his singing skills as he sung a song, titled "Pyaar Karona", aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

