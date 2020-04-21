Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rithvik Dhanjani shares a cryptic post about love after breakup rumours

Rithvik Dhanjani shares a cryptic post about love after breakup rumours

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Rithvik Dhanjani shares a cryptic post about love after breakup rumoursRecently, there was news that Pavitra Rishta co-stars and real-life couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi had parted ways. Negi and Dhanjani were apparently together for over six years. 

*Sources close to the development revealed* that the couple had broken up. The report further stated that their close friends have known...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: #RithvikDhanjani shares cryptic note amid break-up rumours with #AshaNegi: Normal wasn't working https://t.co/jzNLOq1pCe 2 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #RithvikDhanjani shares cryptic note amid break-up rumours with #AshaNegi: Normal wasn't working https://t.co/jzNLOq1pCe 8 minutes ago

CloutNewsMedia

CloutNews Amid break-up rumours with Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani shares cryptic posts on Instagram #RithvikDhanjani #AshaNegi… https://t.co/F1VW1Xkbet 11 minutes ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv #PavitraRishta stars #Rithvik and #Asha have apparently broken up https://t.co/UJRlsPN3IJ 2 hours ago

AnU092812

😛_AnDrEa_😭 RT @TellyTalkIndia: #PavitraRishta stars #Rithvik and #Asha have apparently broken up https://t.co/n1DsexogUp 2 hours ago

Anupama66141187

anupama RT @PinkvillaTelly: #RithvikDhanjani shares cryptic posts about 'love' amid breakup rumours with girlfriend #AshaNegi; Take a look- https:/… 2 hours ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #RithvikDhanjani shares cryptic post about love post-break-up rumours with #AshaNegi Know more: https://t.co/tva8RiRkrA 2 hours ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly #RithvikDhanjani shares cryptic posts about 'love' amid breakup rumours with girlfriend #AshaNegi; Take a look- https://t.co/m4029yvLAV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.