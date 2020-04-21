Global  

'Adam Driver Is Over Party' Trends on Twitter, But People Don't Have Their Facts Straight

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
If you’re wondering why “Adam Driver Is Over Party” has been trending on Twitter, it’s actually for all the wrong reasons. People have been trying to “cancel” Adam Driver over comments that he made about joining the Marines. Some are calling him “Islamophobic,” but this isn’t true. Adam told The New Yorker last year that [...]
aqua_ri_ass

jazmin 🦋 RT @voicedimplosive: people are talking about an adam driver is over party but how come no one ever talks about what adam driver is under 11 minutes ago

rkatie200

Katie• TPWK RT @CentennialReylo: NO ONE TWEET HASHTAG ADAM DRIVER IS OVER PARTY! WE DON’T WANT IT TRENDING. JUST IGNORE PEOPLE TWEETING THE HASHTAG. DO… 30 minutes ago

strivingforbone

Megs RT @sammicakes17: logs on sees adam driver is over party grabs a beer and logs off https://t.co/jYBUD3jfzA 32 minutes ago

eidoles

Kirstin Elodie 👽 I hope John Oliver speaks about the Adam Driver is over party hashtag that happened last night. I need more of him… https://t.co/ojRAZJ4Mvs 36 minutes ago

strivingforbone

Megs RT @17nuggets: Adam Driver IS NOT OVER PARTY CAN TWITTER SHUT THE FUCK UP 36 minutes ago

infusionlenta

Alprazolam se queda en casa. Y tú también. RT @JustJared: #AdamDriverIsOverParty has been trending on Twitter -- find out why and see how some people are getting it all wrong https:/… 41 minutes ago

raileysullivan

𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 hi bitches I’m back from my one day hiatus😌 sorry I had to blast, I really could not stand to see my unproblematic… https://t.co/YawU8HhHUA 1 hour ago

spaceadmdrvr

𝔪𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔡🌙 RT @kylosprmanager: Ya girl is famous 😳 https://t.co/l1WttQRiYC https://t.co/YruzL21I9d 2 hours ago

