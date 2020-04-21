Global  

German Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Germany's Oktoberfest, the world's largest folk festival, where revellers from all over the world gather to swig large quantities of beer, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the southern state of Bavaria said on Tuesday.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open

Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open 02:12

 As daily death toll drops some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.

