Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her first OTT venture and it looks intriguing and impressive!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Anushka Sharma may be away from films but is making sure she puts out content for the viewers and netizens. Clean Slate Films, known for a variety of content, is now coming up with a series on Amazon that will leave you intrigued and impressed. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse!

