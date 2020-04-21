Global  

Kali Uchis Channels "Freedom Of Expression" On New EP 'To Feel Alive'

Clash Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Kali Uchis Channels Freedom Of Expression On New EP 'To Feel Alive'The cover art is a little racy...

*Kali Uchis* is set to release her new EP 'To Feel Alive' later this week.

The Colombian-American has used her isolation wisely, pinning down creative ideas and focussing on fresh material.

New EP 'To Feel Alive' is available to pre-order now, and it drops on April 24th.

Debut album 'Isolation' landed in 2018, and since then fans have waited patiently for a follow up.

Sharing the risque, oral sex referencing artwork, Kali then wrote:

"I'm not looking for sales. I’m looking for freedom of expression..."

Here's the announce.



TO FEEL ALIVE EPhttps://t.co/9ZrishZXpe pic.twitter.com/tXz5ObJtpt

— KALI UCHIS(@KALIUCHIS) April 20, 2020

