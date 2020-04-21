Kali Uchis Channels "Freedom Of Expression" On New EP 'To Feel Alive' Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The cover art is a little racy...



*Kali Uchis* is set to release her new EP 'To Feel Alive' later this week.



The Colombian-American has used her isolation wisely, pinning down creative ideas and focussing on fresh material.



New EP 'To Feel Alive' is available to pre-order now, and it drops on April 24th.



Debut album 'Isolation' landed in 2018, and since then fans have waited patiently for a follow up.



Sharing the risque, oral sex referencing artwork, Kali then wrote:



"I'm not looking for sales. I’m looking for freedom of expression..."



Here's the announce.







TO FEEL ALIVE EPhttps://t.co/9ZrishZXpe pic.twitter.com/tXz5ObJtpt



— KALI UCHIS(@KALIUCHIS) April 20, 2020



