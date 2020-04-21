Global  

Ashley Mattingly Wiki: Facts About the Former Playmate Dead By Suicide

Ashley Mattingly, a former Playboy Playmate, passed away in April 2020. She was 33. Details haven’t been made public yet, but it is reported that she died by suicide. Though her modelling career was seemingly going great, Mattingly had a spate of personal struggles in the recent years, including a tumultuous relationship with Prison Break […]

